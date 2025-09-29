CM Mamata monitors weather preparedness in Bengal on Durga Puja

Kolkata, Sep 29 (IANS) As there is a threat of rain during Durga puja, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is keeping an eye on the emergency situation from her residence, government officials said on Monday.

Sources in State Secretariat said that she is in regular contact with the state Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and top administrative officials every day.

Even though the Chief Minister is not present at the State Secretariat, she is monitoring the situation in the state from her residence, a senior government official said.

Last week, Kolkata witnessed record rain which wrecked havoc across the city.

The Meteorological Office has already said that a new low-pressure system may bring heavy rain during Durga Puja.

Due to a low pressure area developing into a depression on Navami (Wednesday), there is a possibility of heavy rain on Thursday and Friday.

Due to the forecast of rough sea conditions, fishermen of Bengal and Odisha have been asked not to go near the sea from October 1.

The Chief Minister is constantly instructing top officials from home so that the safety and comfort of the common people are maintained during Durga Puja.

According to administrative sources, a control room has been opened from September 26 to October 7 for Durga Puja.

The control room will remain operational during Kali Puja (October 20 to 24) and Chhath Puja (October 27 to 28).

An officer of the rank of Secretary will be present at all times.

The officers will work in two shifts to maintain 24-hour surveillance.

From weather to law and order -- this monitoring system will be active to combat such situations.

Sources said that Chief Minister Banerjee wants the festival to conclude peacefully and without any untoward incident.

All steps will be taken if any emergency arises.

Special focus has been laid on the weather forecast as a large number of people are coming to Kolkata to visit puja pavilions.

Therefore, arrangements are been put in place and officers and government staff are kept on high alert.

--IANS

sch/khz