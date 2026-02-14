CM Fadnavis slams Cong leader over comparison of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan

Mumbai/Nagpur, Feb 14 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday strongly criticised state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal for comparing the legendary Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed strong objection to the comparison, calling it “disrespectful” and “unacceptable”. He said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a revered figure in Maharashtra and across the country, known for his bravery, sense of justice and for establishing the Maratha Empire.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our idol and our inspiration. Comparing him with Tipu Sultan is an insult to the people of Maharashtra and the entire nation. Such comments only serve to create division and hurt the sentiments of people who hold Shivaji Maharaj in high regard,” Chief Minister Fadnavis said.

He demanded an apology from Sapkal and emphasised that Shivaji Maharaj’s contributions to India’s history are unparalleled and should not be used for political purposes or controversial comparisons.

The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance also criticised Sapkal’s remarks, with several leaders demanding an apology and condemning the comparison.

Responding to the criticism, Sapkal said: “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s valour is unparalleled. Shivray is our pride, and Tipu Sultan was valiant and a proponent of self-rule. He fought against the British taking inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. At the time when Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan were fighting foreign powers, people associated with the ideology of the Sangh and BJP, including Devendra Fadnavis, were engaged in serving the British.”

He further said: “Therefore, Devendra Fadnavis should not pretend to teach us history. The people of Maharashtra have not forgotten the remarks made by Bhagat Singh Koshyari, along with BJP and RSS leaders, which they consider insulting to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe also criticised the Chief Minister’s remarks, saying: “We strongly condemn the attempt by Devendra Fadnavis to incite controversy over the Congress state president’s remarks regarding Tipu Sultan. Meanwhile, the BJP government and the Chief Minister remain silent on core issues such as unemployment, inflation, farmer suicides and rising electricity tariffs in the state.”

