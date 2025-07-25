CM Fadnavis meets Union Ministers leaders in Delhi to seek Central aid for Maha's development projects

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has met several leaders in Delhi over the past two days to follow up on various development projects in the state.

Meetings were held with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and also with NITI Aayog.

CM Fadnavis in his post on X said: “Had a very good meeting with Hon FM Nirmala Sitharaman ji in New Delhi today. We had an extensive discussion on externally aided projects in Maharashtra. Hon FM appreciated the fiscal prudent management of Maharashtra's finances and directed the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) to approve the multi-year pipeline for the following projects including Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana: ⁠1 billion USD from Asian Development Bank - ADB to connect villages with 1000+ population with core road network of the State, thereby strengthening last-mile connectivity. Maharashtra - Strengthening Coastal Resilience and the Economy Project (M-SHORE): ⁠500 million USD from World Bank to mitigate sea level rise along the Maharashtra coastline using nature-based solutions and Maharashtra Urban Water Supply and Sanitation & Reuse Program: 500 million USD from World Bank to treat 100% of municipal wastewater and reuse it for industrial purposes.”

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament House. They discussed various projects and issues related to Maharashtra. The Chief Minister also met Union Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed various issues with him. He also met Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini,” said the Chief Minister's Office in a release.

During his meeting with J.P. Nadda, CM Fadnavis discussed setting up a large fertilizer project in Vidarbha. This will be a 12.7 lakh tonne project in Nagpur district, a joint venture of GAIL, Fertilizer Department and the Maharashtra government.

This project will cost around Rs 10,000 crore. A demand has also been made for providing subsidy for this project. J.P. Nadda gave instructions to prepare a cabinet proposal in this regard. Fertiliser Department Secretary Rajatkumar Mishra was present on this occasion, said the release.

CM Fadnavis during his meeting with Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed a proposal to build 14,000 km of roads in Maharashtra.

“The total proposal is worth $2.6 billion (about Rs 22,490 crore), and ADB assistance will be sought for this. These roads will be built on the principle of 25 years of maintenance free. This will be a very ambitious project for farmers, as it will provide them with good connectivity," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

According to the release, Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the chief minister for the speedy completion of the survey work under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Maharashtra.

Further, CM Fadnavis also met NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subramanian and member Rajiv Gauba. NITI Aayog appreciated Maharashtra for maintaining the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act limit of 18 percent public debt against the maximum ceiling of 25 percent of the gross state domestic product.

“Projects like use of artificial intelligence for NCD (Non-Communicable Disease) screening, bamboo-based cluster (both projects worth $500 million each), Marathwada Water Grid and Damanganga-Godavari river interlinking project and other water conservation projects (about $1 billion) and skill training program by linking ITIs in Maharashtra with private industries were discussed in detail and presented. NITI Aayog assured that the clearances of these projects will be expedited,” said the release.

