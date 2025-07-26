CM Dhami recommends CBI probe in LUCC chit fund scam

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) In a major development in the high-profile LUCC (Loni Urban Multi-State Credit & Thrift Cooperative Society) fraud case, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has recommended a CBI probe, calling the scam a betrayal of public trust.

The CM stated that several families, especially from rural and economically weaker backgrounds, were defrauded of their lifetime savings.

He emphasised the need for a central-level investigation to ensure justice for the victims.

Speaking to reporters from Dehradun on July 26, CM Dhami said, “The case has been under scrutiny for a long time. Victims had earlier met me, and we had assured them of a thorough state-level inquiry. Based on reports from officials and the Home Department, we’ve now forwarded the matter to the CBI. If needed, agencies like Interpol will also be involved.”

Backing the CM’s move, MPs from Uttarakhand have also demanded the strictest punishment for LUCC promoters and urged the Centre to bring the absconding accused to India using Interpol mechanisms. “This is not just a financial crime, but a violation of the public’s trust,” the MPs said in a joint statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that “strictest action” will be taken. “The culprits will not go unpunished,” he said.

The LUCC scam is considered one of the largest chit fund frauds in India, involving hundreds of crores of rupees and affecting thousands of investors — especially women — across at least eight states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

The first FIR in the case was filed in Kotdwar on June 1, 2024. So far, 13 FIRs have been lodged in districts like Pauri, Tehri, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi.

Eight accused have been arrested, while lookout circulars have been issued for four others.

Victims who have been protesting for over a year are now hopeful of justice.

