Closely monitoring expats, those found staying unauthorised to be deported: K'taka Minister

Bengaluru, July 15 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Tuesday that the state government is closely monitoring expats, and anyone found staying in the state without authorisation will be deported.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Parameshwara, when asked about illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, said, “We are monitoring expats in Bengaluru and across the state. There are more than 10,000 such individuals currently in Karnataka. We continuously monitor those who come from outside. Both the Central and state governments are working together on this.”

“If anyone’s visa has expired, they will be informed and asked to leave. Secondly, if they are found to be staying illegally, they will certainly be apprehended and deported. We will first inform the respective high commissions or embassies, and they will take action accordingly,” he added.

When asked about a Russian woman recently found living in a cave with her children in Karwar district, Parameshwara said that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) is handling the case. “It is the FRRO's responsibility. If their passports have expired, the FRRO will notify the local police, and the necessary procedure will follow under their supervision,” he said.

Speaking on the halt in government recruitment and promotions, Parameshwara said that all recruitment processes have been paused due to the ongoing determination of internal reservations. “Once the process is completed, everything will resume. It’s just a matter of a slight delay,” he explained.

On the Sigandur bridge row, he said the decision regarding the naming of the bridge will be taken by the Chief Minister’s Office and the concerned authorities. “The Central government should take the state government into confidence. This is a federal system, and both the Centre and the state should govern together,” he remarked.

“This kind of confusion should not arise. The issue must be resolved by following the due protocol. The inauguration was scheduled without informing the Chief Minister. The CM had requested them to postpone it by just two days. It was not a major issue to delay the event,” he added.

Parameshwara said, “Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is a proactive leader who has done commendable work. He has given good projects to the state. We appreciated the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project. But if he cannot understand the situation and postpone an inauguration, how does that make sense?”

Commenting on the visit of Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, he said that he is meeting Surjewala this time. “He has not met all the ministers -- only those who sought an appointment with him.”

“We don’t know what transpired in those meetings. As per my information, those who met him discussed development issues and preparations for local body elections. I am not aware of any specific agenda behind the meetings. If there were an evaluation of ministers, we would have been informed, as was done previously,” he said.

--IANS

mka/dpb