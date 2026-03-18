‘Class traitor’ jibe boomerangs on CPI(M) amid wave of defections

Thiruvananthapuram, March 18 (IANS) The frequent use of the term “class traitor” by the CPI(M) in Kerala is now drawing sharp scrutiny, as a series of recent defections exposes what critics describe as a deeply inconsistent political stance.

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In the past few weeks, the phrase has been repeatedly invoked by party leaders and cadres after veteran figures such as V. Kunjikrishnan and T.K. Govindan, both known for their unwavering loyalty spanning over five decades, walked out of the CPI(M), alleging sustained injustice and neglect within the party.

Their exit was swiftly met with the familiar ideological branding, portraying them as having betrayed the very class politics they once upheld. Also witnessed was angry party cadres walking down the streets shouting slogans against their own former dear leaders, who were seen and addressed with huge respect.

The same thing happened when former two-time veteran State Minister G. Sudhakaran announced his decision to contest as an Independent candidate from his home turf, Ambalappuzha, and the Congress party is all set to extend its support to him and the two other veterans.

Then came three-time legislators S. Rajendran and Aiysha Potti, who switched sides, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress, respectively.

Both leaders have since been fielded as candidates by their new parties, intensifying the political heat in an election season already marked by churn and recalibration.

However, it is this selective application of ideological rhetoric that is now being questioned.

Critics point out that the CPI(M), while quick to brand its outgoing members as “class traitors”, adopts a markedly different tone when inducting leaders from rival camps, particularly from the Congress-led UDF.

In such instances, the narrative shifts from condemnation to acceptance, often projecting these entrants as individuals who have embraced progressive politics.

The party’s recent track record reinforces this perception.

Leaders such as K.P. Anil Kumar and Dr Sarin, both former Congress figures, were welcomed into the CPI(M), with the latter even being swiftly fielded as a candidate soon after his defection in 2024.

Adding to this, reports on Wednesday suggested that Abdurehman Randathani, a senior leader from the Indian Union Muslim League, is being considered for a CPI(M) ticket in Malappuram.

As Kerala heads into a crucial electoral battle, the CPI(M)’s contrasting responses to defection condemnation on one side and accommodation on the other have sharpened the debate over whether ideological consistency is уielding to electoral expediency.

--IANS

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