Class 5 student, found with severe burns in Patna school, dies; family claims conspiracy

Patna, Aug 28 (IANS) A class 5 girl student, who was found with severe burns in a Patna school, died at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The girl was found with severe burns inside the washroom of Amla Tola Kanya Vidyalaya in Gardanibagh.

The incident has triggered outrage, with the victim's family alleging foul play.

An FIR of murder has been lodged at the Gardanibagh Police Station against unknown persons, based on the statement of Zoya's father.

According to police, Zoya was rushed to PMCH's burn ward with severe injuries to her face, throat and eyes, but she could not survive and breathed her last on Wednesday night.

The family, however, has made serious allegations.

Zoya's sister, Nargis, alleged that a teacher, identified as Anil Sir, and others from the school conspired to murder her.

She said Zoya had confided a week earlier that she saw a teacher misbehaving with a girl and was later threatened with expulsion if she revealed the incident.

"By 10 a.m., school was over, but my sister did not return home. Later, we were told she was found unconscious in the toilet. This is a murder," Nargis alleged.

Zoya's mother also accused the school staff of burning her daughter.

The victim, in her dying declaration, has not named anyone responsible for the incident.

Police have begun scanning CCTV footage of the school and are questioning students and staff to determine how the girl accessed inflammable material inside the washroom.

Officials said they are probing both angles - whether it was self-inflicted or a planned attack.

The mysterious death of the 5th-grade student has created tension in the locality, with demands for strict action.

Central SP Diksha said the matter is being probed from all angles.

"The family has raised concerns about a prior molestation incident. We are investigating that as well. So far, no arrests or detentions have been made. We have registered an FIR of murder against unknown persons in the Gardanibagh police station," she said.

The death of the young student has created shockwaves across Patna, with locals demanding strict action against those responsible.

