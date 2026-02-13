Class 10 student dies by suicide in Kota ahead of board exams

Jaipur, Feb 13 (IANS) A tragic incident was reported from the Digod police station area of Kota district, where a minor Class 10 student allegedly died by suicide just days before her board examinations. The incident took place on Thursday morning in Kakrawada village and has left the local community in shock.

The deceased, a 16-year-old student, was scheduled to appear for her Class 10 board examination on Thursday.

According to family members, she had been absent from school for the past one-and-a-half to two months and had gradually lost interest in her studies. Her father said she had repeatedly expressed reluctance to continue studying. He added that he had counselled her to at least attempt the examinations and assured her that the results were not a matter of concern.

Both parents work at a hostel in Kota and had left home around 7 a.m. on Thursday for work. Later in the day, they received a call from their village informing them that their daughter had been found hanging at home.

The family rushed back, brought her down and took her to Anta Hospital for treatment. Due to her critical condition, she was referred to the New Medical College Hospital in Kota, where she died late at night during treatment.

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Digod police station Assistant Sub-Inspector Yogesh said preliminary information suggests the student may have been under academic pressure, but added that all aspects are being examined. Statements of family members and villagers are being recorded, and further legal procedures are in progress.

The incident has once again raised concerns about mental health and academic stress among students, especially during examination periods. Authorities and experts have repeatedly urged parents, schools and society to remain sensitive to students’ emotional well-being and to encourage open communication and support systems.

Police have appealed to the public to share any relevant information related to the case and assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted.

--IANS

arc/pgh