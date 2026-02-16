Class 10 student dies after jumping from school building in K'taka's Bharamasagara

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Feb 16 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old Class 10 student died after allegedly jumping from the school building on Monday in Chitradurga district of Karnataka.

The deceased has been identified as a student of the DVS School, located in Bharamasagara town

According to the police, the student hailed from Kariyannanahalli village and jumped from the third floor of the school building. The exact reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident, which shows him walking near the railing, standing there for a few moments, and then suddenly jumping.

Police said he was seen walking along the third-floor corridor three to four times and appeared to be under stress.

According to preliminary investigations, family members and friends have alleged that the school warden and headmaster had been pressuring him. His father had reportedly submitted a complaint in this regard, but no action was taken. It is suspected that the alleged inaction may have led him into depression, following which he took the extreme step.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident. Bharamaswagara police are investigating the case.

On February 10, a Class 10 student allegedly died by suicide at a residential school in the Bidar district. The deceased was identified as Sharath (16), a native of Manthal village. He was studying in the Navodaya Residential School in Narayanpur village of Basavakalyan taluk.

According to initial reports, Sharath allegedly ended his life on the night of February 10 after leaving behind a death note. His body was found hanging in the hostel premises later that night. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

On January 9, a 23-year-old dental student died allegedly by suicide at her home in Chandapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru, leaving behind a note stating that no one was to blame.

The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Yashaswini, a third-year dental student at a private college located on Hosur Road near Bommanahalli in southeast Bengaluru. The student's death sparked protests as allegations of harassment surfaced.

