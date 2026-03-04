Clash erupts between two groups playing Holi in Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Kolkata, March 4 (IANS) A clash erupted between two groups over playing Holi in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday, leaving several people injured, police said.

According to the police, a quarrel broke out between two groups over the Holi festival in ward number 12 of Dhupguri Municipality.

The quarrel snowballed into a fight with members of the rival groups attacking each other with bamboo sticks and iron rods. Tension spread in the area surrounding the incident spot. Upon receiving the news, a large force from the Dhupguri police station quickly reached the spot. Police station IC Utpal Saha arrived to control the situation. The situation was finally brought under control with the prompt action of the police.

According to police and local sources, both parties were playing with water colours in the morning when a spat broke out when members of one group allegedly scolded the girlfriend of a young man from the other group.

Initially, the two groups were just arguing before they suddenly attacked each other.

Police reached the spot after receiving information. The situation was brought under control with the intervention of local residents. No arrests have been made in this incident so far. However, the police are keeping a watch in the area in case further trouble breaks out later in the day.

Meanwhile, a route march by central paramilitary forces began in Kolkata on the day of Holi. Central forces were seen patrolling areas adjacent to Sealdah and Boubazar in central Kolkata. Such marches were also carried out in several areas of the Muchipara police station. Route marches have been held in several police station areas in south Kolkata for the past 2-3 days. From today, patrolling started in Girish Park and Muchipara areas in central Kolkata.

