CJI Surya Kant offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Tirupati, March 1 (IANS) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant offered prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple on Sunday.

The Chief Justice, who had reached Tirumala on Saturday evening, had darshan in the morning.

On his arrival at the temple, he was received by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman B.R. Naidu, Executive Officer Muddada Ravi Chandra, Additional Executive Officer C.H. Venkaiah Chowdhury, and District Superintendent of Police L. Subbaraidu.

On this occasion, the priests traditionally welcomed the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras.

After the darshan, the priests presented ‘Shesha Vastra’ to the Chief Justice. Vedic scholars gave him ‘Veda Shirvachana’ in the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

TTD officials offered Theertha Prasadam and a portrait of the deity. The CJI later visited the Sri Varahaswami Temple.

Meanwhile, TTD has announced that in view of the lunar eclipse on March 3, Slotted Sarva Darshan tokens(SSD) will not be issued in Tirupati on March 1 and 2 for darshan on March 2 and 3, respectively.

The SSD tokens for darshan on March 4 will be issued on March 3.

VIP Break Darshan also remains cancelled on March 3, and as such No recommendation letters will be accepted on March 2, the TTD said in a release.

It requested the devotees to take note of the changes and cooperate with temple authorities.

The TTD has already announced that in view of the lunar eclipse, the Tirumala temple will remain closed for approximately 10 hours and 30 minutes on March 3.

The temple will be shut from 9 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.

The lunar eclipse will commence at 3.20 p.m. and conclude at 6.47 p.m. on March 3. As per tradition, the temple doors will be closed six hours prior to the commencement of the eclipse.

The temple doors will reopen at 7.30 p.m., followed by purification rituals and Punyahavachanam. Darshan for devotees will resume from 8:30 p.m. onwards.

The TTD announced that Arjitha Sevas and VIP Break Darshans will remain cancelled.

