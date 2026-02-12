CJ Roy death case: SIT finds no evidence of alleged harassment by I-T Department

Kochi/Bengaluru, Feb 12 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of Confident Group Chairman C. J. Roy has found no evidence to support allegations that Income Tax Department officials harassed or pressured him prior to his death.

As the investigation enters its final phase, officials say preliminary findings point to severe business-related stress as the likely trigger behind the suspected suicide.

The SIT has confirmed that Roy was not questioned by Income Tax officials on the day he shot himself on January 31 at his office in Bengaluru.

Investigators have also stated that there is no material so far to indicate that tax authorities placed him under undue pressure.

"There is no evidence that Income Tax officials forced or intimidated him," sources said, adding that Roy appeared to have been troubled by other unresolved issues.

Police are examining why Roy had sought treatment for mental stress in recent months.

As part of efforts to reconstruct his state of mind, the SIT has recorded statements from three close friends in Kochi with whom he had lengthy phone conversations in the days leading up to his death.

These individuals reportedly shared a personal, not business, relationship with him.

Investigators have also sought details from two YouTubers who produced promotional content for the Confident Group, while statements from business partners were recorded earlier.

Parallelly, police are preparing for a detailed scrutiny of Roy's financial dealings.

Audit documents of his companies will be examined comprehensively, and private auditors have been appointed to analyse financial transactions.

Officials are attempting to determine whether disruptions in fund flows, regulatory scrutiny, or investor pressure contributed to mounting stress.

Roy, known for his flamboyant lifestyle, including a luxury car collection in Dubai had faced intensified scrutiny of his financial transactions in recent months.

The company had last week clarified that work has commenced at all their sites and things are fine as far as their commitments to those who have agreed to buy flats.

