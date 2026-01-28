CISF Vande Mataram coastal Cyclothon 2026 flagged off from the capital  

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon–2026, a flagship national public outreach and awareness initiative, was flagged off from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the capital on Wednesday.

The event, inaugurated by Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, also the Chief Guest for the occasion, marked the formal commencement of 25-day long national movement.

Two CISF cycling teams, simultaneously setting out from Bakkhali (West Bengal) and Lakhpat (Gujarat) will traverse about 6,500 kilometres along India’s eastern and western coastlines, covering nine coastal States and two Union Territories, before culminating at Kochi on February 22, 2026.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by several eminent dignitaries, who extended their support to the cyclists. Their presence reflected strong inter-ministerial and inter-agency cooperation, underscoring the national importance of the initiative and conveying a unified message of vigilance, solidarity and shared national resolve.

Addressing the gathering on the second edition of the Coastal Cyclothon, the MoS Home stated, “The event is being organised to commemorate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', the iconic song that inspired India’s freedom struggle and continues to guide generations in the spirit of national service.”

He emphasised that coastal security can be strengthened only through active public participation, particularly by coastal communities. He noted that it is a matter of national pride that CISF has been designated as the Recognised Security Organisation (RSO) under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, placing the Force at the core of India’s maritime and port security architecture”.

The ceremony was marked by choral singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ and a CISF Band performance, with rousing compositions resonating across the venue and infusing the atmosphere with pride and patriotism.

On the occasion, the Director General, CISF stated that “The Cyclothon is being organised as part of the commemoration of 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, the iconic song symbolising national unity, sacrifice and collective resolve.

“In this historic context, the initiative seeks to translate the spirit of Vande Mataram into contemporary action by engaging citizens in safeguarding the nation’s vital maritime frontiers,” he added.

Women Empowerment and Inclusivity

Youth engagement and women empowerment remain key focus areas of the Cyclothon.

Notably, 50 per cent of the participating cyclists are women, reflecting a significant step towards gender inclusivity and women's empowerment in national service initiatives. Through fitness-led public interaction, the Cyclothon seeks to inspire citizens to adopt discipline, physical fitness and a spirit of service to the nation.

The CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon–2026 aligns closely with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, by strengthening coastal regions, empowering communities and fostering an alert, fit and responsible citizenry.

The Cyclothon will witness the participation of notable personalities from sports, culture, the film industry and public figures during major events at Mumbai, Goa, Mangaluru, Konark, Visakhapatnam and Chennai, before its culmination at Kochi.

