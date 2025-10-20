Chirag Paswan criticises Grand Alliance over seat-sharing delay

Patna, Oct 20 (IANS) As the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) continues to struggle with seat-sharing talks ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday took a sharp jibe at its leaders, predicting that their friendly fight will turn into a big dispute.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan said, “I am a student of politics, I study and analyse elections. But in my lifetime, I have never seen such a large alliance come so close to breaking apart. Disputes over a few seats are understandable, but they haven’t even finalised the total number of seats yet. If members of the Mahagathbandhan face each other in some constituencies, it won’t be a friendly fight.”

The second phase of nominations for the Bihar Assembly election is ending today at 5 PM, but there is no official confirmation of the seat-sharing formula within the Grand Alliance.

On the other hand, the NDA has announced seat-sharing arrangements with the BJP and the JDU are contesting 101 seats each, while LJPRV on 29, HAM on 6 seats and RLM on 6 seats.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Diwali, Paswan added, “This year’s festival season has created a confluence of celebrations — Diwali, Chhath Mahaparv, and the festival of democracy, elections. I believe this confluence will bring happiness to Bihar and its people.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Union Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain reacted sharply to SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks on Diwali celebrations.

“Why does Akhilesh Yadav find fault with Diyas during Diwali? In Ayodhya, a record-breaking Deepotsav has entered the Guinness Book. If he cannot participate, he should at least not criticise it,” Hussain said.

He further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with Navy personnel, continuing his tradition of spending the festival with the armed forces.

“Our soldiers stay away from their homes to protect the nation. The Prime Minister celebrates with them as a mark of respect. I extend my Diwali greetings to all citizens,” Hussain added.

