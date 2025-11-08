Chirag Paswan campaigns for HAM & LJP-RV candidates; slams Lalu family over dynastic politics

Patna, Nov 8 (IANS) Union Food Processing Minister and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) President, Chirag Paswan, campaigned in favour of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) candidate Anil Kumar from Tekari Assembly seat.

Appealing for votes for the NDA government in Bihar, Paswan urged the people to press the button on the 'Karahi' (cooking pot) symbol of HAM.

THE LJP-RV Chief said, "After winning, we will fry samosas and pakoras in the same 'Karahi' and celebrate."

He noted that the voting trend in first phase of polling clearly showed that the NDA government is returning to power in Bihar.

"There is no doubt that NDA's double-engine government is being formed again in Bihar. The people of Bihar are going to make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister again," he said.

He added that Anil Kumar had a long personal association with his father late Ram Vilas Paswan, and described him as a guardian figure.

The LJP-RV Chief said that he appealed to the people to ensure Anil Kumar's victory with a large margin in the ongoing state election.

From the same stage, Chirag Paswan also urged voters in Gurua to press the button and elect LJP-RV candidate Upendra Dangi with a huge majority.

Separately, while addressing a rally in Chenari (Rohtas), the LJP-RV Chief attacked the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Lalu Prasad family, alleging that the Grand Alliance only cares about their own family.

He said that when RJD supremo and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav went to jail, he made his wife Rabri Devi the Chief Minister, and later tried to make their sons and daughters MPs and Chief Ministers.

He alleged that although they speak of the Muslim-Yadav (M-Y) equation, the benefits have only gone to one side.

Chirag Paswan said his version of the M-Y equation stands for "'Mahila' (women) and Youth".

He also addressed a rally in Nauhatta to seek votes for Murari Prasad Gautam, the LJP-RV candidate.

Murari Prasad Gautam is contesting from Chenari Assembly constituency as an NDA candidate.

LJP-RV is contesting on 29 seats in the ongoing state polls in Bihar.

