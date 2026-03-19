China-linked fake currency racket busted in Ahmedabad; Rs 2.38 cr seized, yoga guru among seven held

Ahmedabad/Surat, March 19 (IANS) A counterfeit currency racket involving the manufacture and circulation of fake Rs 500 notes has been uncovered by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, with officers seizing Rs 2.38 crore in forged notes and arresting seven people, including a woman.

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The arrests were made on Wednesday night after officers intercepted a white Toyota Fortuner near Torrent Power in Amraiwadi, acting on specific Intelligence that counterfeit currency was being transported from Surat to Ahmedabad for delivery.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of bundles of fake Rs 500 notes concealed in a black bag and hidden packaging, and all occupants were detained at the scene.

Those arrested have been identified as Mukesh Thummar, Ashok Mavani, Ramesh Bhalar, Divyesh Rana, Pradeep 'Guru' Jotangia, Bharat Kakadiya, all residents of Surat, along with a woman from Katargam.

Police said Jotangia, who runs a yoga foundation, was among those apprehended while transporting the notes.

DCP (Crime) Ajit Rajian said the operation was carried out on the basis of Intelligence received on March 18 and confirmed that the accused were apprehended with a large quantity of counterfeit currency while en route to Ahmedabad.

Subsequent investigation revealed that the group had conspired over the past four to six months to manufacture counterfeit notes at a residential premises in Surat.

The operation was led by Mukesh Thummar, who arranged printers, paper cutting machines and other equipment, while the premises outwardly functioned as a stationery unit.

"The fake currency is of high-quality. No one can easily identify whether it's fake or real. They used to circulate it in general stores, small shops, etc.," an official said.

Following the arrests, a team from the Crime Branch, in coordination with Surat Crime Branch, conducted a raid at the manufacturing site, where additional counterfeit currency and equipment were seized.

In Ahmedabad, fake 42,000 notes worth about Rs 2.10 crore were recovered along with the vehicle, mobile phones and cash of around Rs 1.20 lakh.

In Surat, counterfeit notes worth Rs 28 lakh, along with 16 reams of security thread paper, a printer, laptop, paper cutting machine and currency counting machine were seized.

Police said the total seizure initially amounted to approximately Rs 2.60 crore, but around Rs 20 lakh worth of notes were found to be defective and unusable, bringing the final value of the counterfeit currency to Rs 2.38 crore.

Investigators said the accused had procured specialised security thread paper resembling Reserve Bank of India markings, including 'RBI' and 'Bharat', from Chinese sources through online platforms such as Alibaba.

The materials were shipped by air disguised as stationery consignments, with payments made through cryptocurrency.

The group used digital tools, including photo-editing software and AI-based platforms such as ChatGPT, to refine the design and visual features of the counterfeit notes.

One of the accused had expertise in graphic design and printing processes, which was used to enhance the quality of the forged currency.

According to the Crime Branch, the operation began with small quantities of fake notes being circulated by mixing them into routine transactions, including use at grocery shops, before expanding into larger volumes.

Police estimate that around Rs 10 lakh worth of counterfeit currency may already have entered circulation.

The accused were transporting consignments from Surat to Ahmedabad and had planned to supply the fake notes to other individuals at a commission of 20 to 25 per cent.

Two suspects, including an agent who facilitated contact with Chinese handlers, remain absconding and are being traced.

Police said a woman was included in the operation as the accused believed her presence would reduce suspicion during transport.

The vehicle used for transport was fitted with a government department plate, which is also under investigation.

"The accused have been arrested and the process to obtain their remand has begun. All seized materials would be sent for forensic examination and further investigation is underway to identify the wider network, financial trail and any interstate or international links," Rajian added.

Officials said financial transactions, including donations linked to the Pradeep Yog Foundation, are being scrutinised, and their properties are also under investigation.

The Reserve Bank of India has been informed as part of the procedure. A case has been registered at the DCB Police Station and further investigation is ongoing.

--IANS

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