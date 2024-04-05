Reserve Bank Of India
J·Apr 05, 2024, 07:28 am
RBI proposes cash deposits through UPI; widens digital currency for retail
J·Apr 05, 2024, 05:55 am
RBI keeps repo rates unchanged at 6.5 pc after first Monetary Policy meeting
J·Oct 06, 2023, 09:32 am
Rs 12,000 cr remain in circulation, RBI says day ahead of Rs 2000 note exchange deadline
J·Oct 06, 2023, 06:22 am
RBI keeps overall 2023-24 growth and inflation forecast unchanged
J·Sep 14, 2023, 06:25 pm
Reserve Bank says 15 large NBFCs to comply with enhanced regulatory requirements
J·Aug 18, 2023, 04:58 pm
Reserve Bank issues fresh norms for personal loans
J·Jul 14, 2023, 06:03 pm
India's forex reserves rise USD 1.23 billion to USD 596.28 billion
J·Jun 18, 2023, 11:09 pm
Rbi Maintains A Pause On Rates In Step With Global Markets – It Helps
J·Jun 09, 2023, 12:15 am
Half Of Rs 2,000 Notes In Circulation Back In System: RBI Governor
J·May 23, 2023, 07:05 am
Delhi HC reserves order on PIL against RBI, SBI permitting Rs 2K note exchange without ID proof
J·May 03, 2023, 07:06 am
ED raids Mannapuram Finance in Kerala
J·Apr 29, 2023, 12:27 pm
India's foreign exchange reserves fall to $584.24 billion
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Auction for Sale (re-issue) of (i) ‘7.38 GS 2027’, (ii) ‘GoI Floating Rate Bond 2028’, (iii) ‘7.54% GS 2036’ (iv) ‘6.99% GS 2051’
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Large Borrowers' Loan Accounts And Bad Loans Decline: RBI
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Inflationary Pressures Likely To Continue Going Forward On Geopolitical Tensions: RBI
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Card-Less Cash Withdrawal Facility Across All Banks' ATM Network Soon: RBI
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.