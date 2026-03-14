Chhattisgarh to recruit Assistant professors, others against 700 posts in govt colleges soon

Raipur, March 14 (IANS) In a significant step to bolster higher education and address longstanding vacancies, the Higher Education Department of Chhattisgarh has initiated a large-scale recruitment process for 700 posts in government colleges across the state.

Read More

The drive includes 625 Assistant Professors, 50 Librarians, and 25 Sports Officers. The department has finalised subject-wise vacancy details and prepared a comprehensive reservation roster.

Proposals, including educational qualifications, recruitment rules, category-wise breakdowns, and draft syllabi for examinations, were submitted to the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission on February 24, 2026.

Once administrative formalities are completed, the commission will issue the official notification and invite online applications from eligible candidates. Among the Assistant Professor posts, high-demand subjects such as Hindi, English, Sociology, Political Science, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology each have 50 vacancies.

Economics, History, and Geography are allocated 25 posts each, while Computer Applications has 15, Commerce leads with 75, and Law has 10 positions. This distribution reflects the state's priorities in core academic disciplines to enhance undergraduate and postgraduate teaching quality, senior officials said.

The inclusion of 50 Librarian positions will improve library resources and research support in colleges, while the 25 Sports Officers will promote physical education, extracurricular activities, and student wellness, aligning with holistic development goals.

The Higher Education Department emphasised that these regular appointments would create a more robust academic environment, benefiting thousands of students with consistent, high-quality instruction and better facilities. To prevent any disruption in teaching during the recruitment phase, the department has already arranged for guest faculty members, many of whom hold PhD degrees and have cleared national eligibility tests like NET and SET, to fill sanctioned posts temporarily.

These interim arrangements ensure continuity and adherence to the National Education Policy 2020, which stresses qualified educators and uninterrupted learning. This recruitment follows earlier approvals from the Finance Department and the Chief Minister's directives to fill critical vacancies in higher education.

It comes amid ongoing efforts to reduce faculty shortages in Chhattisgarh's government colleges, where hundreds of posts have remained vacant for years. Eligible candidates, including those with postgraduate degrees, NET/SET qualifications, and relevant experience, are advised to watch for the upcoming CGPSC advertisement.

The process is expected to move swiftly, offering a major employment opportunity in the public sector and contributing to improved higher education standards in the state.

--IANS

sktr/uk