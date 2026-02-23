Chhattisgarh: STF jawan injured in IED explosion

Raipur/Bijapur Feb 23 (IANS) A Special Task Force jawan was injured in an IED explosion in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday during an ongoing anti-Naxal operation in the southern region of the district. ​

Read More

The incident occurred in a forested area where security forces were conducting area domination and search duties as part of efforts to curb Maoist activities. ​

A pressure improvised explosive device planted by Naxalites detonated when the STF team passed through the location, causing injuries to one personnel from the elite counter-insurgency unit, officials said. ​

Security personnel on site provided immediate first aid to the injured jawan. He was quickly evacuated to a nearby medical facility and later transferred to a higher-level hospital for advanced treatment.

​According to senior police officials, the jawan's condition is stable and under close medical observation, with no life-threatening complications reported so far. ​

The blast highlights the persistent threat posed by Maoist insurgents in the Bastar division, particularly in Bijapur, a region long identified as a stronghold for left-wing extremists. ​

Naxalites frequently use IEDs to target security convoys, patrols, and road-opening parties involved in anti-insurgency operations. Such devices are often concealed along forest paths or roads used by forces during combing missions. ​

Following the explosion, security forces intensified vigil in the surrounding areas. Teams are carrying out thorough searches to detect and neutralise any additional IEDs or suspicious objects that could endanger personnel or civilians.

​Officials emphasised that area domination activities continue unabated, with increased patrolling and monitoring to prevent further incidents and to maintain pressure on Maoist cadres.

​The operation in Bijapur forms part of broader state and central government strategies to eliminate left-wing extremism in Chhattisgarh. Recent months have seen intensified efforts, including joint operations by STF, District Reserve Guard, and central forces, leading to recoveries of arms, arrests, and surrenders.

​Despite setbacks like this blast, authorities assert that the security grid is strengthening, gradually shrinking the operational space for Naxal groups.

​The injured STF jawan is receiving necessary care, and an investigation into the incident is underway to trace the placement of the IED and identify those responsible.

​Police have appealed for public cooperation in reporting suspicious movements in remote areas.

​Local administration is coordinating support for the injured personnel and their family. ​

Such incidents reinforce the need for continued vigilance, better intelligence, and enhanced protective measures for forces engaged in anti-Naxal duties. ​

--IANS

sktr/dan