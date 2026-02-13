Chhattisgarh: Security forces recover cache of explosives, arms in Bijapur

Raipur/Bijapur, Feb 13 (IANS) In a major setback to Maoist activities in Chhattisgarh, security forces conducted a successful anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur district on Friday.

Read More

​

A joint team comprising the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) battalion and the commando battalion targeted the Tadpala Hills area under Usur Police Station in Bijapur district. This intensive effort aimed at disrupting insurgent operations in the region, which has long been a hotspot for left-wing extremism.

During the search, personnel uncovered a cache of explosives and supplies buried underground in plastic drums and polythene bags at two separate sites.

The recoveries included 13 detonators, 11 kilograms of gunpowder, four plastic drums, two steel drums, and two iron drums.

Additionally, forces seized Maoist uniforms, shoes, caps, lanyards, USB cables, solar panels, and various pieces of insurgent literature. These items suggest the area was used as a storage facility to sustain prolonged guerrilla activities, police officials said.

As part of area domination and demining efforts, the team located and neutralised multiple improvised explosive devices planted by the Maoists. This included 13 IEDs mounted in beer bottles with pressure switch mechanisms and one directional IED constructed inside an iron pipe.

All devices were safely defused and destroyed on-site, in accordance with strict safety protocols to prevent mishaps or civilian risk.

In a further assertion of control, the security forces demolished a Maoist memorial in the Tekmetla Kunjampara area. Such structures are often built by insurgents to honor fallen comrades and serve as rallying points, and their removal is seen as a symbolic step in dismantling rebel influence.

Authorities described the operation as a critical advancement in restoring peace and security to the troubled region.

By disrupting supply lines and neutralizing threats, it bolsters democratic processes and community confidence amid ongoing efforts to counter Naxalism.

Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, including Bijapur, has witnessed intensified anti-insurgency campaigns in recent years, with forces employing advanced intelligence and coordinated strikes.

This latest success highlights the effectiveness of such strategies, potentially weakening Maoist capabilities in remote forested terrains. Local residents, often caught in the crossfire, may find relief as these actions pave the way for development and stability.

​

--IANS

sktr/dan