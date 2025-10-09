Chhattisgarh: Security forces foil Maoists’ plot; IED recovered in Narayanpur forest

Raipur, Oct 9 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough in the on-going anti-LWE operations, security forces successfully defused a deadly improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists in the forested hills of village Iknar, under the jurisdiction of Dhanora police station in Narayanpur district.

The operation was led by Robinson Guria, Superintendent of Police (SP), Narayanpur, IPS Akshay Sabdra, Additional SP, and Ajay Kumar, Additional SP.

Acting on Intelligence inputs, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) launched a de-mining and search operation early Thursday morning.

During the sweep, the team recovered a 5-kg Cooker Command IED — a device commonly used by the Maoists to target patrolling security personnel.

The BDS team, adhering to strict safety protocols, neutralised the explosive on-site, averting a potential tragedy.

“This recovery is a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by Maoists, who continue to endanger lives through indiscriminate planting of explosives,” said SP Robinson Guria.

“Our forces remain vigilant and committed to making Narayanpur an LWE-free district.”

The operation underscores the heightened momentum of anti-Maoist efforts in the Bastar region, where over 33 IEDs have been defused this year alone.

It also follows a wave of recent surrenders by disillusioned Maoist cadres, including 16 individuals — nine of whom carried a combined bounty of Rs 48 lakh — who laid down arms in Narayanpur citing exploitation and ideological disillusionment. Security agencies have urged civilians to report suspicious objects and movements, assuring anonymity and a reward of Rs 5,000 for actionable intelligence.

The DRG and BDS teams have been lauded for their precision and bravery in the operation.

Officials emphasised that such recoveries are crucial in disrupting Maoist supply chains and tactical planning.

With increased surveillance, community engagement, and coordinated patrols, the district administration is steadily reclaiming vulnerable zones, ensuring safer passage for civilians and bolstering confidence among local populations.

--IANS

sktr/pgh