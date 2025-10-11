Chhattisgarh: Security forces arrest six Maoists; thwart plot, IED defused in Dantewada

Raipur, Oct 11 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough amid India's long-standing battle against left-wing extremism, security forces in South Bastar's Dantewada district arrested six suspected Maoists and safely defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted near Manganar Road.

The operation, conducted on Friday, underscores the intensifying efforts to eradicate Maoists influence in the region, police officials said.

“The suspects—five males and one female—attempted to flee but were encircled and detained. During on-site interrogation, they confessed to Maoist affiliations and planting the IED to target police patrols,” Gaurav Rai, Superintendent of Police said.

Acting on intelligence about suspicious individuals near Manganar Road, a joint team comprising personnel from Barsoor Police Station, District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a swift operation led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumbhakar and Inspector Sanjay Ursa.

The arrested individuals include Anil a.k.a. Kachanu Salam (30), a notorious figure from Nendu Waya, Kondagaon, implicated in multiple heinous acts; planting an IED near Dudma Nala, the 2024 murder of Samanth Kashyap, killings of Baman Kashyap and Anishram in Todma forest (2025), burning tendu leaves (2023), torching a tower (2024), an IED blast on Manganar Road (2023), and a 2019 encounter.

Others are Jamuna a.k.a. Jayamati Mandavi (26) from Padanar, Bijapur; Sannu Ram Kashyap (20), Manish Kashyap (19), Hari Ram Kashyap (18), and Sularam Kashyap (22), all from Kahchanar under Malewahi Police Station, Bastar.

Recovered items include a 0.5 kg live pressure IED, a shovel, saber, and other Maoist materials.

The IED was defused adhering to safety protocols, averting potential casualties.

Legal proceedings have been initiated at Barsoor Police Station charging the accused under Sections 61(2)(a), 190, 191(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4, 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

They were presented before the court for remand. Recent years have seen a tactical shift toward remote violence, including IEDs, as Maoistss face mounting pressure from security operations.

In 2025 alone, Dantewada has witnessed multiple surrenders—such as 71 cadres in September—and arrests, reflecting the success of rehabilitation programs like 'Lon Varratu' and ongoing anti-LWE campaigns.

Over decades, Maoists have claimed thousands of lives, with activities concentrated in states like Chhattisgarh, where tribal-dominated areas like Dantewada have become hotspots for guerrilla warfare, IED attacks, and extortion.

