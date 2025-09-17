Chhattisgarh: Police rule out involvement of Maoists in tribal villager’s murder

Raipur, Sep 17 (IANS) Police authorities in Chhattisgarh’s Aranpur region have confirmed that the murder of a tribal villager, initially suspected to be the work of Maoists, was in fact the result of personal enmity.

The incident, which occurred in Neelavaya Patelpara village under the jurisdiction of Aranpur police station, had initially sparked concern due to the area's history of Naxalite activity. The victim, identified as 55-year-old Bandi Korram, son of Mukka Korram and belonging to the Madia tribal community, was found dead on the morning of September 17.

Given the region’s vulnerability to Maoist violence, preliminary investigations considered the possibility of Maoists’ involvement. However, following a prompt and thorough inquiry, police officials have ruled out any connection to insurgent groups.

“Based on the evidence collected and statements from local villagers, it is clear that this was not a Naxalite incident. The murder stemmed from a longstanding personal dispute between the deceased and the accused,” police said in a statement.

Eyewitness accounts and forensic findings point to a history of tension and unresolved conflict that ultimately led to the fatal confrontation, the police official said.

A formal case has been registered at the Aranpur police station, and authorities are actively pursuing the accused. Police have assured that the perpetrator will be apprehended shortly and face appropriate legal consequences.

In light of the initial confusion, law enforcement officials have issued a public advisory urging residents not to fall prey to rumours or misinformation. “We appeal to the general public to remain calm and refrain from speculating. If anyone has relevant information, they should report it directly to the Aranpur police station,” the advisory stated.

On April 2, 2025, a major encounter occurred near Aranpur in Dantewada district, where 13 Maoists were killed during a joint operation by DRG, Bastar Fighters, and CRPF. This was one of the deadliest anti-Naxal operations in the region this year. Nearly 300 Maoist casualties were recorded in just the first 150 days of 2025—making it the deadliest pace since 2009.

