Chhattisgarh govt to come up with stricter Anti-Conversion Bill following rly stn trafficking allegations

Raipur, July 27 (IANS) As Chhattisgarh grapples with rising communal anxieties, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has pledged to tighten the state’s religious conversion law, announcing legislative action in the next Assembly session.

His remarks, delivered at Raipur’s “Shadani Darbar” during a Hindu Jagran programme – Chhattisgarh Rajya Stariya Hindu Rashtra Adhiveshan” (State Level Hindu Nation Convention) organised on Sunday— where over 250 religious, legal, and civic representatives called for statutory measures to curb religious conversion, cow slaughter, and illegal infiltration.

The Bill is likely to be introduced in next session of the Assembly and it would be an overhauled version of the existing law, the chief minister said.

The urgency was underscored just days earlier at Durg railway station, where two Catholic nuns and a male companion were detained for allegedly attempting to traffic three tribal girls to Agra under the pretext of employment.

Bajrang Dal activists intercepted the group, claiming the minors -- residents of Narayanpur and Orchha in Bastar -- were being misled with false promises of jobs and education.

The situation escalated into a communal flashpoint, prompting slogans, crowd mobilisation, and intervention by the Government Railway Police (GRP), who placed all parties under custody. The girls, “now under protective care at Bhilai Sakhi Center", stated they were en route to Agra for work but were unclear about the specifics of the arrangement.

Following preliminary statements, the GRP registered a case of “human trafficking” against the three accused under Section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act.

GRP in-charge Rajkumar Borjha confirmed the seizure of documents including a diary with names of priests and photographs of other girls, Aadhaar cards, and images of minors -- deepening investigative scrutiny.

Bajrang Dal activists, according to police, alleged the incident was indicative of a broader pattern of religious conversion and trafficking targeting vulnerable tribal populations. They pressed their allegations that the girls' families were unaware of their travel plans, and accused "the missionaries of withholding key information".

The FIRs were reportedly filed by the girls' relatives at Orchha police station.

In contrast, Christian missionary representatives have denied wrongdoing, described the case as politically motivated and claimed the girls had parental consent to travel for employment.

The community has indicated that legal recourse would be pursued to contest the charges.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has condemned the arrests, labelling them fabricated and urging intervention from the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to safeguard minority rights.

Independent reports suggest the nuns belong to the Green Garden Sisters of Agra and were employed at Fatima Hospital. They were reportedly escorting the girls to begin work at the hospital, supported by written consent from at least one family member.

The controversy has reignited concerns and debate over the treatment of religious minorities in Chhattisgarh, governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where cases of alleged "forced conversion and communal tension" have surfaced in recent months.

The case remains under investigation, with judicial custody granted until August 8. The girls are currently under the supervision of the Women Welfare Committee in Durg.

