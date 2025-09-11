Chhattisgarh govt set up roadmap for Bastar's development with Rs 52,000 crore

Raipur, Sep 11 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Chhattisgarh government on Thursday unveiled investments and development projects worth Rs. 52,000 crore for the development of the Bastar region in the state.

The proposed development projects include railway projects worth Rs. 5,200, consisting of the new Raoghat - Jagdalpur rail line (Rs 3,513.11 crore) and the doubling of the Kottavalasa - Kirandul rail line.

In an official statement, the state government claimed that these projects will not only boost travel, tourism, and trade in the region but will also create large-scale employment and industrial opportunities for local youth.

In addition, road development projects worth Rs 2,300 crore have been sanctioned for Bastar. Besides this, multiple new road links are being built between Jagdalpur and Sukma, extending to Bijapur, according to the government's statement

"The state and central governments are jointly constructing an alternative route from Dhamtari-Kanker-Kondagaon to Jagdalpur, which will pass through Kanker, Antagarh, Narayanpur’s Abujhmad, Dantewada’s Barsur, and further connect to Bijapur," it said.

Once these projects are completed, all seven districts of the Bastar region will be connected by multiple routes. The connectivity will also pave the way for overall development in this region.

The government further informed that the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has announced to invest Rs 43,000 crore. In addition, Super Speciality Hospital is also being established with an outlay of Rs 200 crore.

Strengthening health services in the Bastar region, the government has also planned to establish its first 350-bed multi-speciality private hospital and medical college in Jagdalpur.

"For this purpose, an invitation to invest letter has been issued to Raipur Stone Clinic Pvt. Ltd. This project of worth Rs 550 crore will not only enhance health services, but provide 200 jobs," it said.

The government has also announced that modern rice mills and food processing units will be established across Bijapur, Narayanpur, Bastar, and Kondagaon. These facilities will ensure better returns for farmers while creating numerous job opportunities for local youth.

