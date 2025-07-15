Chhattisgarh Assembly session: Opposition walks out over Jal Jeevan Mission, demands CSR fund probe

Raipur, July 15 (IANS) The second day of the monsoon session in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday was marked by heated exchanges, repeated disruptions, and an eventual walkout by opposition members over questions surrounding the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel led the charge during Question Hour, accusing the present administration of failure in implementing the centrally backed drinking water scheme.

As proceedings commenced, Baghel demanded accountability on the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission, claiming that only 57 per cent of the target had been achieved and citing expenditure of Rs 3,500 crore under what he called the “double engine government.”

Responding to the allegations, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for the concerned department Arun Sao asserted that the present government had successfully delivered 10 lakh tap water connections in just seven months.

The claim was quickly contested by opposition members (MLAs) who accused the minister of presenting misleading figures. Dissatisfied with the responses and citing irregularities in the scheme’s implementation, they staged a walkout from the House.

The situation grew tense, prompting Speaker Raman Singh to intervene. Addressing members from both sides, he appealed for decorum and said that obstructing Assembly proceedings sent a poor message across the country.

The repeated ruckus during the session reflected a breakdown in consensus over delivery targets and infrastructure planning under the water mission.

In a separate debate, questions were raised regarding the utilisation of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. BJP MLA Kiran Singhdev pressed for clarity on how an allocation of Rs 21 crore had been used, especially in reference to Rs 7.44 crore reportedly spent under specific heads.

Industry Minister Lakhanlal Dewangan responded that detailed accounts had been provided, but faced further questions from Singhdev, who alleged that in Bastar district, no funds had been disbursed for the last two years, and pre-approved projects had not been executed.

The debate intensified when Leader of Opposition Charandas Mahant asked whether 2 per cent of company profits was being consistently directed to CSR obligations. To which the Industry Minister answered that an amount of 2 per cent of the income is spent on CSR items over three years.

Mahant further demanded a formal inquiry into CSR fund flows across tenures, pushing for transparency in developmental spending and project implementation.

The day's proceedings in Raipur highlighted the friction between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress over infrastructure delivery and fund management.

With water access and district-level development under scrutiny, the monsoon session appears set for further political clashes and policy questioning in the days ahead.

