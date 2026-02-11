Chhattisgarh announces Rs 10,000cr pre-Holi bonanza for paddy farmers

Raipur, Feb 11 (IANS) In a farmer-centric move ahead of the festive season, the Chhattisgarh government, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has approved a massive Rs 10,000 crore lump-sum payment to paddy farmers towards the price differential under the Krishak Unnati Yojana.

Read More

Under the Krishak Unnati Yojana, Chhattisgarh procures paddy at an effective rate of Rs 3,100 per quintal (up to 21 quintals per acre), which stands as the highest such support price in the country.

For the Kharif Marketing Year 2025-26, the state procured a substantial 141.04 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from over 25.24 lakh farmers.

The Rs 10,000 crore payout covers the differential amount over and above the Central Minimum Support Price (MSP), ensuring that farmers receive the enhanced rate promised by the state government.

This financial assistance will be directly transferred to farmers’ bank accounts in a single instalment before the Holi festival, bringing timely relief to lakhs of beneficiaries amid preparations for the upcoming Assembly session and the presentation of the state Budget.

The decision was taken during a key Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday in Raipur and chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The BJP-led administration emphasised its commitment to recognising farmers’ hard work, with the Chief Minister stating on social media that the government’s aim goes beyond mere paddy procurement -- it is about acknowledging and supporting the toil of the state’s agricultural backbone.

This year's disbursement will push the total financial support extended to farmers under the scheme over the past few years to approximately Rs 35,000 crore, underscoring the Sai government’s sustained focus on agrarian welfare since assuming office.

The Cabinet also decided on key legislative preparations for the forthcoming Budget session. It approved the draft of the Governor’s address for the eighth session of the Sixth Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, scheduled to commence on February 23, 2026.

Additionally, the ‘Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill, 2026’ was cleared for presentation, paving the way for the tabling of the 2026–27 state Budget estimates.

This will mark the third Budget presented by the Vishnu Deo Sai administration, though the exact presentation date and the theme of the Budget are yet to be announced, likely by late February.

Farmers across Chhattisgarh, often referred to as India's rice bowl, are expected to benefit significantly from this pre-Holi bonanza, potentially boosting rural consumption and economic sentiment in the predominantly agrarian state.

--IANS

sktr/pgh