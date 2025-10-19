Chennai ramps up flood preparedness by doubling relief centres as heavy rains loom

Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) With the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy rainfall on October 22 and 23, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has ramped up monsoon preparedness by nearly doubling the number of flood relief centres -- from 116 to 215 -- across the city, officials said on Sunday.

The move comes as a precautionary measure to prevent a repeat of the devastating floods that struck the city in 2021 and again in December 2023, which claimed more than 40 lives and left thousands displaced.

According to civic officials, all 215 relief centres have been equipped with diesel generator sets to ensure uninterrupted power supply even during severe weather conditions.

"This year, the GCC has installed gensets in all relief centres. We have also made arrangements to provide mats, blankets, mosquito coils, and food to residents who may have to take shelter," said a senior Corporation official.

The civic body has also set up 106 dedicated cooking centres to provide food free of cost.

Residents have been urged to contact the GCC helpline '1913' to locate the nearest relief centre within their zone.

The details of all centres and contact numbers of the officials in charge will also be made available on the Corporation's official website.

Large venues such as Government Higher Secondary School on Rajiv Gandhi Salai in Sholinganallur can accommodate up to 3,000 residents.

Prominent public spaces, including Pitty Thyagaraya Hall in T. Nagar and Amma Arangam in Shenoy Nagar, along with several private schools and auditoriums, have been converted into temporary shelters.

Among the key centres, Meenakshi School in TVS Colony (ward 89) can house 110 residents; Velammal Matriculation Higher Secondary School, TNHB Seventh Block (ward 91) can house 300 residents; St. Antony's School in Pallikaranai (ward 189) can accomodate 500 residents; Thanthai Periyar Government Higher Secondary School in Puzhuthivakkam (ward 186) 300 residents; and St. Francis Xavier High School in Saidapet (ward 169) 550 residents.

Additionally, Chennai Higher Secondary School in Velachery (ward 172) can shelter 1,000 residents; Annai Velankanni College in Saidapet shelters 900 residents; Infant Jesus Matriculation School in Guindy shelters 200 residents; Akshata Mahal in Nerkundram shelters with 150 residents; and Seethalakshmi Thirumana Mandapam in Maduravoyal with 400 residents.

Meanwhile, temporary works are underway to plug missing links in the city's stormwater drain network -- a long-standing issue that has aggravated flooding in low-lying areas during past monsoons.

Officials said the preventive measures are aimed at ensuring Chennai does not face a repeat of the large-scale inundation and loss witnessed in previous years.

