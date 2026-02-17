Chaos at Bihar exam centre on first day of Class 10 board exams

Patna, Feb 17 (IANS) Chaos erupted at an examination centre in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on the first day of the annual Class 10 (matriculation) examination, triggering panic and raising questions over crowd management and preparedness.

Read More

The incident occurred on Tuesday at a centre located at the District Magistrate’s Field, where several late-arriving candidates were denied entry after the gates were closed as per official instructions. The examinations began across the district under the supervision of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

According to sources, confusion and anxiety escalated when many students reached the venue after the scheduled reporting time. In the ensuing commotion, some candidates were allegedly seen climbing over the gates and boundary walls in a desperate attempt to appear for the examination.

Large crowds of students had gathered outside various centres since early morning. The administration had earlier issued strict directives that no candidate would be allowed entry after the stipulated time to maintain discipline and the sanctity of the examination process.

Videos of the incident, recorded by bystanders on mobile phones, have since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern and criticism over the handling of the situation.

Following the incident, the district administration sought a detailed report from the centre superintendent and other officials concerned. Authorities reiterated that ensuring fairness, transparency, and discipline in the examination process remains their top priority. An inquiry has been ordered, and action has been promised against those found violating established norms.

To prevent further disturbances, enhanced security arrangements have been put in place at all examination centres. Magistrates and police personnel have been deployed, and prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed within a 100-200 metre radius of the centres. Additional surveillance measures have also been introduced to regulate gatherings of parents and guardians near examination venues.

Besides Gopalganj, similar situations were witnessed at several other exam centres in Patna and Muzaffarpur as well.

The incident on the very first day of the board examinations has raised serious concerns about logistical planning and crowd control.

--IANS

ajk/skp