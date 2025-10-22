Changes in Prez Murmu’s travel plans to Sabarimala temple due to inclement weather

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 22 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu’s travel plans have changed following inclement weather, and after taking a helicopter from the state capital city, she landed at a stadium in Pramadom, Konni on Wednesday.

The earlier planned destination was that the helicopter would land at Nilackal, but following the inclement weather, it landed at Pramadom.

Also, contrary to the earlier plans, Kerala Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar was not on the helicopter; instead, it was State Devasom Minister V.N. Vasavan who was accompanying President Murmu.

At Pramadom, she was received by the local MP, Anto Antony, the legislators and high-ranking officials.

From Pramadom, her cavalcade started its journey to Pamba -- the foothills of the Sabarimala temple.

Once at Pamba after donning the traditional 'irumudikettu (sacred offering bundle)', the President will proceed to the Sannidhanam (temple) in a special vehicle. The police escort will accompany her in a Gurkha vehicle.

The norm at the temple is that all pilgrims have to trek the hill to the temple located at the hill top from Pamba, but President Murmu will reach the temple top in a special vehicle.

At the temple, President Murmu will climb the sacred 18 steps carrying the 'irumudikettu' and offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa.

She will be received at the Kodimaram Chuvadu (flag post area) by the chief priest, Tantri Kantar Mahesh Mohanar, who will welcome her with a poornakumbham ritual.

After the darshan, scheduled around noon, the President will rest at the guest house at Sannidhanam before returning to Thiruvananthapuram by evening.

Later, she will attend a dinner hosted in her honour by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a plush hotel in the state capital city.

In view of the high-profile visit, pilgrim entry to Sabarimala has been restricted. Devotees will not be permitted beyond Nilakkal until the President completes her visit. As a token of respect, the Travancore Devaswom Board will present the President with an idol of Lord Ayyappa carved in kumbil wood.

President Murmu is scheduled to return to New Delhi on October 24.

--IANS

sg/dpb