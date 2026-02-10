Chandrababu Naidu meets HM Amit Shah, FM Sitharaman to discuss state issues

Amaravati, Feb 10 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and sought the Centre’s support on funding and approvals.

Read More

The Chief Minister discussed key state-related issues, including ongoing and proposed projects, and sought the Centre’s support on funding and approvals, according to a brief official release here.

The Chief Minister posted on social media that he discussed key matters related to Andhra Pradesh’s development and progress.

Chandrababu Naidu also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament. During the meeting, the Chief Minister raised matters related to Andhra Pradesh’s development priorities, central assistance, and financial support for state projects.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, also had a separate meeting with Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy and expressed gratitude to the Central Government for its support in putting the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL) back on the path of profitability.

The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that the turnaround of Vizag Steel Plant was made possible due to the financial assistance extended by the Centre, strong support from the Andhra Pradesh government, and the determination and hard work of the plant’s workers and employees.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that RINL has not only returned to profits but is also operating at full capacity, marking a significant milestone for the iconic public sector steel plant.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Government to continue extending the same level of support and cooperation in the future to further strengthen RINL and ensure its long term sustainability and growth.

Naidu also met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and discussed Andhra Pradesh’s flagship Swachh Andhra initiative being implemented as part of the Swachh Bharat programme.

The Chief Minister briefed the Union Minister on the comprehensive steps being taken by the state government to strengthen waste management systems and transform Andhra Pradesh into a Zero Landfill State, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office here.

Naidu informed that a detailed action plan has been prepared under Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 with an estimated outlay of Rs 276 crore to achieve zero landfill status across urban local bodies in the state.

As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 framework, the Chief Minister requested Manohar Lal Khattar to approve Rs 105 crore as the Centre’s share to support the implementation of the Zero Landfill action plan.

The meeting focused on aligning Andhra Pradesh’s sustainability goals with national urban sanitation objectives and strengthening Centre-State cooperation to achieve long-term environmental outcomes, added the release.

--IANS

ms/uk