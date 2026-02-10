Chandrababu Naidu fooling people with cooked-up GSDP figures: Jagan

Amaravati, Feb 10 (IANS) YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government in Andhra Pradesh of "hoodwinking" the people with what he called "cooked-up GSDP figures".

The former chief minister also remarked that Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership would possibly rank first in government debt, corruption, political vendetta and false propaganda.

He claimed that the state is confronting a worrying economic slowdown, as is clearly evident from the government revenues.

Citing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) figures of tax revenue growth for the first nine months of 2025-26, he said Andhra Pradesh ranks 22nd among 23 states.

“CBN’s the 22nd rank vision: High on hype, Low in performance – Lies and deceit continue unabated,” Jagan Mohan Reddy posted on ‘X’

“If there is any parameter on which AP under the Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership would possibly rank first, it would be only with respect to Government debt, corruption, political vendetta and false propaganda,” he said.

“CAG uploaded accounts for the first 9 months of this financial year for 23 States. A study of how AP compares with other States on tax revenues growth front brings to light very distressing facts. Amongst the 23 States, AP RANKS 22nd in terms of TAX REVENUES GROWTH. i.e. 2nd from the bottom. Central Government gross tax revenues in the same period grew at 9.64%, AP tax revenues grew at 1.97%. But according to Mr. Chandrababu, AP’s performance on economic front surpasses that of Central Government,” wrote Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRCP leader slammed the coalition government over the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) figures revealed during the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with ministers and secretaries on Monday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Chandrababu Naidu’s government is hoodwinking the people with cooked-up GSDP figures to give the wrong impression that the state is growing rapidly.

“Mr. Chandrababu’s Government on Monday conveyed that during 2024-25, State’s economy grew at 11.75% (Nominal GSDP) as against National growth rate of 9.8% and that during 2025-26, State’s economy is estimated to grow at 10.75% as against National growth rate of 8.0%. This translates to a CAGR of 11.09% over the two year period 2023-24 and 2024-25. The State Government further claims that in terms of Real GSDP growth, the State ranks 3rd amongst all the States this year. These are not figures released by any independent agency but figures prepared by Mr. Chandrababu’s office,” posted Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“If these figures were true, the same level of growth with respect to Government revenues should also be achieved. CAG released figures for the first 9 months of this financial year. It is indeed shocking that during the 2 year period, Government tax revenues grew at CAGR of merely 1.97%. It would probably puzzle all the economists in the world as to how a State that demonstrates such handsome GSDP growth of 11.09% can achieve an abysmally low tax revenue growth of only 1.97%. This is possible only due to the cooked-up figures under this so called ‘visionary’ leadership,” he added.

