Centre's policies inspired by Lord Krishna's teachings; ending 'atyachaaris' necessary for peace: PM Modi

Udupi (Karnataka), Nov 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Centre's policies were inspired by Lord Krishna's teachings, while pointing out that India's national security policy is based on ending "atyachaaris" (oppressors) to establish peace and truth.

He made these remarks while addressing a huge gathering after participating in the 'Laksha Kantha Gita' chanting at the Udupi Sri Krishna Math in Karnataka.

"Lord Krishna delivered his teachings on the battlefield. The Bhagavad Gita teaches us that, to establish truth and peace, it is necessary to end 'atyachaaris' (oppressors). This is the essence of our national security policy. We believe the whole world is one family, and we follow the principle of 'Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah' (one who protects dharma will be protected)," he said.

"From the Red Fort, we convey the message of Krishna's compassion. From the same inspiration, we announce Mission Sudarshan Chakra. Mission Sudarshan Chakra means building an impenetrable wall of security around the nation's important places, industries and public property, one that enemies cannot break. If anyone attempts to attack, our Sudarshan Chakra will destroy them," PM Modi said.

Hailing Operation Sindoor and drawing a comparison between the response of his government with the previous dispensations, he said, "In the Pahalgam terror attack, many citizens lost their lives. Among them were brothers and sisters from Karnataka. Earlier, governments would not act after such attacks. But this is a new India - one that will not bow down before anyone and will not allow its citizens to be endangered. We know how to establish peace and how to maintain it."

He added that the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita guide not only individuals but also the nation.

"In the Gita, Krishna tells us to work for the welfare of society. Our policies - 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', 'Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya' - are inspired by Krishna's teachings," he said.

"Lord Krishna inspires us to work for the poor. This is reflected in schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and PM Awas Yojana. He also stresses the empowerment and education of women. From this inspiration, the nation enacted the historic 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (33 per cent women's reservation in Lok Sabha, state assemblies). His teachings also guide our philosophy that the world is one family," he added.

PM Modi said coming to Udupi was always a special experience.

"I was born in Gujarat, and there is a special and deep connection between Udupi and Gujarat. It is believed that Mata Rukmini worshipped the Sri Krishna idol in Gujarat. Later, Jagadguru Sri Madhvacharya installed this same idol here," he said.

"Last year, I visited the submerged city of Dwarka to take darshan. I received blessings there, too. You can imagine my feelings upon taking darshan of this idol today. It has given me immense spiritual joy," he said.

He also recalled Udupi's legacy of good governance.

"Udupi has been a model of good governance for the Jan Sangh and the BJP. In 1968, the people of Udupi elected the late V. S. Acharya of the Jan Sangh to the local corporation. Udupi sowed the seeds of good governance," he said.

"Five decades ago, Udupi implemented the Swachhata Abhiyan. A new model of drainage system was introduced here in the 1970s. Today, this has become a national priority," he noted.

"Three days ago, I was in Kurukshetra, the land of the Gita. Today, receiving the blessings of Lord Krishna and visiting the land of Jagadguru Madhvacharya fills me with immense happiness. When one lakh people recited verses of the Bhagavad Gita together, the entire world witnessed the divine glimpse of India's 1,000-year-old heritage," PM Modi said.

--IANS

mka/svn