Centre to call all-party meeting today to brief about 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The Central government has called an all-party meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday to brief political leaders on the military strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces targeting the terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Meanwhile, at the meeting, political parties will be briefed on several aspects of 'Operation Sindoor', including the objectives of the operation, the specific terror targets hit, the strategic and security impact, and India's preparedness in the event of any retaliatory actions from Pakistan.

Commenting on the operation, the Central government said that the armed forces had carried out a "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible" strike aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, to "deter and pre-empt" any further attacks following the Pahalgam incident.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju shared details of the proposed meeting on Wednesday on X, saying that it will take place in the Parliament Library Building, within the Parliament.

"Government has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 a.m. on May 8, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," Rijiju wrote.

The meeting comes in the wake of escalating regional tensions following missile strikes launched early Wednesday by Indian armed forces on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, in an operation dubbed 'Operation Sindoor', carried out in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The strike was carried out two weeks after the terror attack, where 26 people — including 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen — were killed in Baisaran Valley.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and formally briefed her on the military operation carried out by the armed forces.

The precision strikes were launched in the early hours of Wednesday and lasted just 25 minutes. Between 1.05 a.m. and 1.30 a.m., 24 missiles were deployed to strike nine terrorist facilities, including Lashkar-e-Toiba's headquarters in Muridke and major terror training sites in Bahawalpur -- long considered breeding grounds for extremist operations.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the government said in a statement.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated that India's goal was to dismantle terror infrastructure while avoiding civilian casualties and preventing broader conflict.

"Operation Sindoor was a proportionate and responsible response to Pakistan's ongoing support for terrorism," he said, adding that Pakistan had continued its pattern of denial and deflection instead of taking action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam massacre.

"This government has kept its promise -- those responsible will be held accountable," the statement added, underscoring India's determination to retaliate against any future cross-border terrorism.

Political leaders across party lines have expressed strong support for the Indian armed forces following the successful execution of the operation.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, praised the military's precision and courage, posting on X, "Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!"

