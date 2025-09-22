Centre taking one-sided credit for GST revision while states bearing financial burden: CM Banerjee

Kolkata, Sep 22 (IANS) With the revised Good and Services Tax (GST) rates kicking in from Monday, the West Bengal Chief Minister once again launched a scathing attack against the Central government, accusing it of taking one-sided credit for the concessions, while the actual financial burden for the revised tax rates was being borne by state governments. Mamata Banerjee, however added that she was "happy that the common people have got some relief."

Like the previous two days, Chief Minister Banerjee inaugurated a number of community Durga Puja pandals on Monday as well, and while inaugurating one such pandal during the day, she attacked the Union government on this GST issue.

Although she did not name anybody directly, the target of her criticism was Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“One particular person is taking one-sided credit, as if the entire credit goes to him. Our state government will be facing a financial loss to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore because of the new GST rates. But we will not be compensated for that. So the real credit goes to the states,” Chief Minister Banerjee stated.

Chief Minister Banerjee also said that she was the one who first pointed out how previously higher GST rates were imposed on essential items, while lower rates were imposed on luxury items like diamonds. “I was the first one to shoot a letter demanding withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance products. But despite the financial burden on our state government, I am happy that the common people have got some relief. But the Union government cannot take credit for that alone,” the Chief Minister stated.

While speaking at the inauguration of another Puja pandal, she accused the NDA government of depriving the West Bengal government of its legitimate dues of central funds under various centrally-sponsored schemes like MGNREGA, PMAY, and PMGSY, among others.

“As it is, we will be facing an extra financial burden of Rs 20,000 crore because of the GST revision. In addition to that, the Union government is making things even more difficult for us by denying us our shares in legitimate central funds under various projects,” Chief Minister Banerjee said.

