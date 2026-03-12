Centre takes attack on Farooq Abdullah seriously: Nadda in RS; blasts Cong for playing politics

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Thursday said the government would take every necessary step to ensure the security of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

Responding to concerns raised in the Rajya Sabha by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the recent attack on the senior leader, Nadda described the incident as extremely serious and said the Centre was treating the matter with utmost concern.

Kharge said, "Today, you must have read that in Jammu and Kashmir, an attack was carried out on Farooq Abdullah, and his security is under threat. Why has such an atmosphere developed there today? His security is at risk because Jammu and Kashmir earlier had statehood, and the local security and police arrangements were in place."

Citing the "revocation of statehood" to J&K, Kharge raised concerns about the inadequate security in Jammu and Kashmir while members of the ruling party protested loudly.

"Does the government want to kill Farooq Abdullah?" the Congress chief asked.

Responding to this, Nadda said, “The incident that took place last night involving a murderous attack on senior Jammu and Kashmir leader Farooq Abdullah, who has served as Chief Minister several times, is a matter of great concern and very serious. The Government of India is taking this matter very seriously,” he said.

Nadda informed the House that authorities have initiated a detailed probe into the incident and that all aspects related to the attack would be thoroughly examined.

He said a comprehensive investigation would be carried out and every possible angle connected to the incident would be scrutinised carefully.

“The authorities are actively looking into the matter, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” he said.

At the same time, the Union Minister urged the Congress party not to politicise the issue and bashed remarks that linked the incident to the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said making allegations against the government and suggesting that the attack was linked to the delay in restoring statehood was not appropriate.

“Stating that this happened because statehood was not restored and making serious allegations against the government, even suggesting that there was an intention to take his life, is condemnable,” Nadda said.

The minister also criticised the Congress party by referring to the death of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

“The Congress party are not able to answer on the death of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookherjee,” he added.

The remarks came a day after an attempt was made to attack National Conference president Farooq Abdullah during a private event on Wednesday evening. Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary was also present at the programme when the incident occurred.

According to officials, the firing incident took place when Farooq Abdullah and other leaders were leaving the venue after attending the function. It was not immediately clear whether the suspected attack was specifically aimed at the VVIPs present at the event.

The accused has been identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal. He was quickly overpowered by security personnel stationed at the venue and was taken into custody soon after the incident.

Senior police officials reached the spot shortly after the firing incident, and an investigation has been launched to determine how the suspect managed to get close to the venue and what the motive behind the act may have been.

