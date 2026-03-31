Centre released cash credit limit of Rs 30,000 crore for wheat procurement in Punjab, says BJP

Chandigarh, March 31 (IANS) With the wheat procurement season commencing in Punjab from April 1, the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirming its commitment to farmers, has released a cash credit limit (CCL) to the tune of Rs 30,973 crore at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,585 per quintal.

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab unit on Tuesday expressed its gratitude to the Central government for this significant step.

Providing details in this regard, Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritipal Singh Baliawal stated that this initiative by the Central government reflected respect for the hard work of farmers and “is a major step towards strengthening them economically”.

Criticising the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Baliawal said that the state government has failed in its responsibilities and has even forgotten to thank the Central government for this commendable decision.

He alleged that the AAP government is attempting to conceal the efforts and achievements of the Central government and mislead the public. He further added that for the past 11 years, the Union government has consistently released this limit on time for the prosperity of Punjab’s farmers, whereas in the last four years, the AAP government has made no notable effort in this regard.

BJP leader Baliawal also emphasised that the Punjab government must ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience in the mandis and that every grain of their produce is procured as per the established norms.

He reiterated that the Modi government has always taken farmer-friendly decisions, and this step is a continuation of that approach. Baliawal assured that both the Central government and the Punjab BJP would continue to work dedicatedly for the welfare of farmers.

--IANS

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