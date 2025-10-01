Centre extends significant support by enhancing MSP: Punjab BJP

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (IANS) In a landmark pro-farmer decision ahead of the festive season, the Modi government has approved a substantial hike in the minimum support price (MSP) for crops for 2026-27.

This historic move, taken during the Union Cabinet meeting, has been widely welcomed by farmers across the nation, said BJP Punjab spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal on Wednesday.

Baliawal said that just as the Centre recently reduced GST rates to provide relief to the common people during the festive season, it has now extended significant support to the “annadata” by enhancing the MSP.

He explained that the MSP of wheat has been raised by a record Rs 160 per quintal, from Rs 2,425 in 2025-26 to Rs 2,585, ensuring higher income for farmers and yielding an additional benefit of nearly Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 per acre.

He further highlighted that the MSP of barley has been revised from Rs 1,980 to Rs 2,150, gram from Rs 5,650 to Rs 5,875, lentils from Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,000, rapeseed and mustard from Rs 5,950 to Rs 6,200, and safflower from Rs 5,940 to Rs 6,540.

These comprehensive revisions, he said, will not only strengthen farm incomes but also add to the festive joy of the agricultural community.

Emphasising the larger vision of the government, Baliawal said that enhancing farmers’ income has always remained the Modi government’s top priority, and this decision once again reflects its unwavering commitment to the welfare and prosperity of the farming community.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took two historic decisions on Wednesday on the eve of Dussehra during the auspicious Navratri festival.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the Cabinet approved the ‘National Pulses Mission’ and simultaneously increased the MSP for rabi crops.

Chouhan expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of farmers, noting that these decisions will have long-term positive impacts on food and nutritional security, farmers’ welfare, and agricultural production.

He said the government has aligned resources and schemes with farmers’ interests as its top priority, underlining the Modi government’s sensitivity towards farmers.

--IANS

vg/dan