Centre examining rising airfares at 'highest level', SC told

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The Central government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the issue of volatile airfares and add-on fees charged by private airlines during festive seasons and holidays is being examined at the highest level.

Read More

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the "opaque, exploitative, and algorithm-driven" pricing practices in India’s civil aviation sector, as well as the reduction in complimentary check-in baggage limits for passengers.

Appearing for the Union government, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Kaushik submitted that consultations are underway at the highest levels of the government to address the concerns raised in the petition.

"The Solicitor General has also called a meeting. We have taken the matter to the highest level. We are in discussion with the highest authority. Four weeks’ time may be granted, and we will come up with a counter," the Centre’s law officer said.

Taking note of the submission, the apex court granted four weeks’ time to the Centre to file its response and listed the matter for further consideration on March 23.

During the hearing, the Justice Vikram Nath-led bench observed that fluctuations in airfare and imposition of additional charges during peak travel periods raise a matter of "very serious concern".

"This is a very serious concern. Otherwise, we don’t entertain Article 32 petitions," the apex court remarked.

It also declined to entertain the Federation of Indian Airlines’ (FIA) plea seeking to be impleaded in the proceedings, observing that the Union government would engage with stakeholders before taking any policy decision.

"The Union (government) will deal with you. They will call you before making a decision. They will constitute a committee and make a decision. It is for the Ministry to decide. If they don’t, we will consider that later," the bench said.

In November 2025, the Supreme Court issued notice on a plea filed by social activist S. Laxminarayanan, who contended that air travel, recognised as an essential service under the Essential Services Maintenance Act, has become increasingly unaffordable due to "unregulated, unpredictable, and exploitative" fare mechanisms.

The petition, filed through advocate Charu Mathur, contended that sudden fare spikes, sometimes doubling or tripling within hours during emergencies, festivals, or peak travel periods, disproportionately affect passengers compelled to undertake urgent travel for medical, educational, or employment-related reasons.

It further argued that airlines have reduced complimentary check-in baggage allowance from 25 kg to 15 kg without adequate justification, effectively converting a previously included service into an additional revenue stream through excess-baggage charges.

Terming such practices arbitrary and violative of Article 21 of the Constitution, the plea urged the apex court to direct the Centre to frame a regulatory framework or establish an independent aviation tariff regulator with quasi-judicial powers to oversee airfare structures, monitor compliance, and adjudicate passenger grievances.

--IANS

pds/vd