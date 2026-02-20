Centrally funded projects pending in K'taka, Centre committed to balanced development: Kumaraswamy

Mandya (Karnataka), Feb 20 (IANS) Criticising the Congress-led government in Karnataka, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, said on Friday that centrally funded projects are pending and allocated funds returned due to non-utilisation by the state government.

"The Centre is committed to balanced development," Union Minister Kumaraswamy said.

He was speaking after presenting the 'Vignatham 2026' award, instituted by Sri Adichunchanagiri Kshetra, to noted scientist M.K. Surappa at an event held in Adichunchanagiri.

Addressing the gathering in the presence of State Ministers on the dais, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said: "Several centrally funded projects in the state are pending and that allocated funds have been returned due to non-utilisation. The state government has been unable to provide matching grants and timely land allocation."

The issue needs to be addressed, he said, adding that the Centre is ready to extend full cooperation to the Karnataka government.

"Development cannot be achieved merely through advertisements. That is not my approach," he remarked.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy said the Centre is committed to balanced development and is working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Under the Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is emerging as a major global economic power and advancing in the field of artificial intelligence on par with leading nations," he added.

"There is no need to mix politics with development. There is also no need for mutual criticism and allegations."

Let us all work together to take Mandya district on the path of development, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said.

He emphasised the progress of Karnataka and said that Mandya district has developed significantly but needs further growth.

Kumaraswamy currently represents the Mandya Lok Sabha seat.

"The people of the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency elected me beyond party lines. I am not a person who will betray them. In the presence of Sri Kalabhairava and under the guidance of our Guru, I declare that I will bring at least two industries to Mandya," Union Minister Kumaraswamy said.

He added that he had already announced a global-level Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) research centre in Mandya with an investment of Rs 500 crore.

Funds have been earmarked for the project in the Union Budget, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said, adding that he has written to the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking 100 acres of land.

"The state government should identify suitable land through Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board, develop it and hand it over at the earliest. Public representatives do not have the authority to allot land, and there is no need to politicise the matter," the Union Minister said.

"At least Rs 1,000 crore would be invested in the ARAI centre, which would transform Mandya. The project would generate direct and indirect employment on a large scale and create a robust automobile sector ecosystem."

He added that he is also working closely to bring another industry to the Mandya district in the state.

Regarding the revival of the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VSIL) in Bhadravati, Union Minister Kumaraswamy said: "The efforts are underway to make the steel sector self-reliant. An initial investment of at least Rs 5,000 crore is being considered for the steel plant. Technical discussions are ongoing and the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is in progress. Similarly, steps are being taken to rejuvenate Hindustan Machine Tools Limited."

"I am not one to insist on foundation stone-laying ceremonies for the work I undertake. However, recently there has been pressure on me to attend such events. In Channapatna, I carried out development works worth thousands of crores but never went there to lay foundation stones and have my name inscribed. Now some people question what has been done there," he added.

Sri Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji of the Sri Adichunchanagiri Math presided over the event.

Floral tributes were offered to the seer on the occasion of the 13th Pattabhisheka Mahotsava.

Sri Basavamurthy Madara Chennayya Swamiji of Madara Chennayya Gurupitha, Sri Manjunatha Bharathi Swamiji of Gosai Math, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, State Ministers K.H. Muniyappa and Cheluvarayaswamy, former MLA Suresh Gowda, MLA K.R. Pete Manjunath, award recipient M.K. Surappa, and several other dignitaries and seers were also present.

