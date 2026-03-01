CDS General Anil Chauhan reviews Naval training Command's functioning, capabilities

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), received a comprehensive overview of the Southern Naval Command's role as Navy's Training Command, functioning, and operational capabilities, an official said on Sunday.

The briefing included presentation on Sothern Naval Command's tri-services training initiatives and capacity-building efforts for foreign trainees, a statement said.

He was received in at the Command's headquarters in Kochi on Saturday by Vice-Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command.

During the presentation, General Anil Chauhan was also briefed about capacity-building efforts reinforcing Indian Navy's stature as preferred training partner for navies of friendly nations, the statement said on social media.

"During the visit, the CDS also witnessed a demonstration on advanced ship-handling simulator Dhurv at Naval Children School in Cochin," the statement said.

CDS General Anil Chauhan also visited the Indian Naval Maritime Museum at INS Dronacharya, the premier gunnery training establishment of the Indian Navy.

INS Dronacharya is situated nearly 10 km from the main Naval Base (INS Venduruthy) and serves as a training centre for specialised weapons and gunnery skills.

In a separate development, the Andaman and Nicobar Command organised a workshop on introduction of items in Naval Inventory and Government e-Marketplace (GeM) on February 26–27.

The programme was conducted by a team from Naval Headquarters led by Rear Admiral Neeraj Malhotra, Nau Sena Medal Assistant Controller of Logistics.

"Deliberations focused on resolving issues faced by ships and establishments, streamlining provisioning procedures and enhancing understanding of workflows, regulations and procurement processes on GeM. Initiative will strengthen logistics efficiency and operational readiness across the Southern Naval Command," the Andaman and Nicobar Command said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship INS Tarangini arrived at Trincomalee Harbour in Sri Lanka on a training visit on Friday, a statement said.

The ship was accorded a warm welcome by representatives of the Eastern Naval Area of the Sri Lanka Navy.

The visit follows the ship's recent participation in the International Fleet Review 2026 conducted at Visakhapatnam.

Selected trainee officers from the Sri Lankan Naval and Maritime Academy will embark on Tarangini for a passage to Colombo.

During the passage, the trainees will be exposed to various facets of sail training, the statement added.

