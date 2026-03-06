CBSE cancels Class 10 exams in West Asia amid rising Iran-Israel tensions

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled Class 10 Board examinations in several West Asian countries amid escalating tensions in the region following the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, the Embassy of India in Muscat confirmed on Friday.

The Embassy of India in Muscat shared the CBSE circular on its official social media platform X, informing students and parents about the changes in the examination schedule across Gulf countries.

According to the circular dated March 5, 2026, the decision affects CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

For Class 10 students, all examinations scheduled between March 7 and March 11 have been cancelled. Additionally, the exams that were earlier postponed and scheduled for March 2, March 5, and March 6, have also been cancelled. The CBSE stated that the mode of declaration of results for Class 10 students in West Asia will be notified separately at a later stage.

Meanwhile, the Class 12 Board examination scheduled for Saturday, March 7 has been postponed. The revised dates for the postponed exam will be announced later. The Board further stated that it will review the prevailing situation on March 7 and issue further instructions regarding examinations scheduled from March 9 onwards.

CBSE has advised all Class 12 students to remain in close contact with their respective schools and closely follow official announcements regarding further updates.

Students have also been urged to stay in regular contact with their schools, rely only on official CBSE notifications, and avoid depending on unofficial sources or rumours for information regarding the examinations.

The cancellation comes against the backdrop of dramatic developments in the region.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a series of missile and drone strikes on multiple targets in Tehran, including the compound of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, located in the city centre.

Hours later, Iran confirmed that Khamenei had been killed in the attack.

Iran subsequently carried out retaliatory strikes targeting Tel Aviv and other locations in Israel, along with American military bases and diplomatic missions across West Asia.

Iranian attacks also hit civilian and energy infrastructure in neighbouring countries, including an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia and a luxury hotel in Dubai.

The exchange of strikes has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict that could draw in additional West Asian nations and severely disrupt global energy markets.

