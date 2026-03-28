CBI secures 3-year jail for ex-CRPF official, 2 others for recruitment racket​

Lucknow, March 28 (IANS) A Special CBI Court in Lucknow on Saturday sentenced a former CRPF official and two personnel to rigorous imprisonment for three years with a total fine of Rs. 1.2 lakh in a corruption case related to the recruitment of constables in the paramilitary force.​

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The CBI Court (West), Lucknow, held former Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vinod Kumar Sharma and two CRPF personnel, Satyavir Singh and Tirath Pal Chaturvedi, guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act.​

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on February 23, 2009, based on source information against Sharma and others.​

Investigation revealed that he had entered into a criminal conspiracy with private persons to obtain illegal gratification from candidates seeking recruitment as Constables (General Duty) in the CRPF, said the CBI.​

Sharma had provided advance information regarding the recruitment schedule and available vacancies to middlemen, who were subsequently inducing prospective candidates to pay substantial bribes in exchange for guaranteed selection, said the CBI.​

Upon completion of the investigation, the CBI filed chargesheets against the accused on November 23, 2010, and July 16, 2012.​

In a separate case, a Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court sentenced six convicts in the Coimbatore overseas job scam to varying jail terms of 14 years to 4 years, along with fines, an official said on Saturday.​

The Chief Judicial Magistrate at Coimbatore, on Thursday, convicted and sentenced five private persons -- Pulliyil Cheriyan (Managing Director of the firm), Francis Arun, Asha Sharlet and Santosh William -- to rigorous imprisonment for 14 years, with a total fine of Rs 54 lakh, the CBI said in a statement.​

Another convict, Preetha Kumari, was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for four years with a fine of Rs 2 lakh, it added.​

They were all held guilty of cheating about 600 job aspirants from whom they collected huge sums of money -- about Rs 6 crore -- for placements in the UK and Cyprus, the CBI said.​

--IANS​

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