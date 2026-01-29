CBI raids home, office of bizman in Kolkata in financial fraud case

Kolkata, Jan 29 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided multiple locations in south Kolkata in connection with a multi-crore financial fraud case.

According to sources, officials of the central investigation agency first raided the home and office of a businessman on New Road in Alipore. After finding no one there, they then went to another house in Alipore. The search is ongoing at the moment. The search and raid began in the morning.

According to CBI sources, the raid is in connection with a multi-crore bank fraud case. For the purpose of the investigation, the investigators first went to a residential building on New Road in Alipore. However, failing to find the accused businessman there, they proceeded to a house on Alipore Avenue. Sources also indicate that searches are underway at several other locations in Kolkata.

In this multi-crore financial fraud case, other central agencies, in addition to the CBI, have previously conducted investigations. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also investigated the matter. The case was already in the court. Later, the High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the case.

The allegation is that for nearly six years, from 2014 to 2020, crores of rupees were fraudulently obtained in instalments from a state-owned bank. Initially, Rs 730 crore was taken, followed by another Rs 260 crore. In total, there are allegations of fraud amounting to approximately Rs 1,000 crore.

Two businessmen, two companies and an unidentified government employee have been named in the case.

The case has been filed under Section 120(B) of the IPC, which corresponds to Section 62 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), as well as under the Prevention of Corruption Act. It is in connection with this case that the CBI raided the places linked to the accused businessman. Sources said the raids and search operations are ongoing, and no one has been detained or arrested yet.

