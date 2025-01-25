CBI Officers Awarded President's Police Medal and Police Medal for Meritorious Service

New Delhi: Officers and officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for meritorious service by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, as per a release.

Officers who received the President's police medal included Datla Sreenivasa, IPS (MP:97), Joint Director (North East), CBI, Guwahati, Ghanshyam Upadhyay, IPS (OR:99), Joint Director (EO Zone), CBI, New Delhi, Tejpal Singh, Assistant Inspector General, CBI, Policy Division, New Delhi, Naresh Kumar, DSP, CBI (Head Office), New Delhi, Bhani Singh Rathore, Sub Inspector, CBI, ACB, Jaipur and Aikodan Balakrishnan, Assistant Sub Inspector, CBI, ACB, Goa.

The Police medal for meritorious service was awarded to several officers including Rajiv Ranjan, IPS (SK: 05), Joint Director (Ranchi Zone), CBI, Ranchi, Kuldeep Dwivedi, IPS (JH:05), Deputy Director (Admn & Pers), CBI (Head Office), New Delhi, Sudha Singh, IPS (OR:06), DIG, CBI, STB, New Delhi, Ashwin Anand Shenvi, IPS (HY:06), DIG, CBI, ACB, Chandigarh, Jayalakshmi Ramanujam, IPS (AP:06), DIG, CBI, ACB, Bangalore (Now in cadre as IGP, ACB) and Amrit Pal Singh, Deputy Legal Advisor, CBI, EO-III, New Delhi. (ANI)