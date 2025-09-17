CBI court attaches properties of Senior Passport Superintendent in Disproportionate Assets case

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) The Ld. Special Judge, CBI Court, Ghaziabad issued an order on Wednesday for attachment of two properties of Senior Passport Superintendent, then posted at Regional Passport Office (RPO), Ghaziabad, in a Disproportionate Assets case.

The name of the accused Senior Passport Superintendent is Deepak Chandra and he is now posted at RPO, Mumbai.

According to the CBI, it registered the case on March 24 this year against the said accused. It was alleged that the accused public servant had acquired Disproportionate Assets amounting to Rs. 85,06,900 (146.43 per cent) during the check period i.e July 30, 2018, to September 30, 2024.

“During the course of investigation a search was conducted at the residential premise of the accused which led to the recovery of huge unaccounted cash of around Rs 60 lakh, details of investments in immoveable properties as well as details of various expenses of high magnitude,” the agency said in its press statement on Wednesday.

“Investigation also revealed that during the Check Period the accused public servant had made investment in two immovable assets, i.e. one residential flat in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad and one commercial shop in Greater Noida West, Gautam Buddha Nagar, beyond his known sources of income,” it further added.

On the application of the CBI, the court issued an ad-interim order for attachment of the above-mentioned properties.

Public servants are entrusted with the responsibility of serving the nation and its people, but cases like that of Senior Passport Superintendent Deepak Chandra highlight how some misuse their positions for personal gain.

Corruption not only erodes public trust but also creates unnecessary hurdles for ordinary citizens who depend on these officials for essential services.

By amassing Disproportionate Assets and indulging in illegal enrichment, such officers betray their duty.

The CBI Court’s decision to attach his properties sends a strong message that abuse of power will not be tolerated, reinforcing accountability and integrity in public service.

--IANS

sas/rad