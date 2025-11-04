CBI conducts search at house of realtor linked to arrested Punjab DIG Bhullar

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (IANS) A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Tuesday conducted a search at the house of realtor Bhupinder Singh, owner of BH Properties, in Patiala, owing to his suspected links with Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who has been arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh and amassing disproportionate assets.

It’s learnt that the name of Bhupinder Singh came up during questioning of Bhullar, who is currently under judicial custody, and the agency coming on to some documents.

The owner of BH Properties is believed to be closely linked with many top politicians, officers and policemen.

A day earlier, a court in Mohali town dismissed as "infructuous" an application moved by the state Vigilance Bureau seeking a production warrant against suspended Bhullar in a disproportionate assets case, even as the CBI called it "an attempt to frustrate its investigation".

"As both agencies require custodial interrogation, the issue can be resolved by allowing the Vigilance Bureau to question the accused once the police remand given by the Special Court, Chandigarh, gets over and when the accused is no more required by the other agency (CBI)," the Mohali court said.

"As of now, the application is dismissed as infructuous as the circumstances have changed since the filing of the present application."

The CBI arrested Bhullar, who was serving as Ropar Range DIG, on October 16, along with "middleman" Krishanu Sharda, for allegedly accepting the bribe of Rs 5 lakh from scrap dealer Akash Batta, who is also the complainant.

Sharda was arrested in Chandigarh, while DIG Bhullar was arrested from his office in Mohali a few minutes later.

During searches at Bhullar’s residence in Chandigarh, the CBI seized cash worth over Rs 7.36 crore, jewellery worth over Rs 2.32 crore, 26 branded and expensive watches, besides documents of nearly 50 immovable properties in the names of family members.

The additional FIR for amassing disproportionate assets was registered against DIG Bhullar based on a complaint by Inspector Sonal Mishra.

The complaint details allegations stemming from a previous case where Bhullar was arrested for demanding and accepting an illegal gratification of Rs 5 lakh, said the CBI. The CBI seized documents that include two properties in Chandigarh and documents for the acquisition of agricultural land measuring around 150 acres in Mohali, Hoshiarpur, and Ludhiana, besides commercial properties.

The complaint alleges that the recovery of these assets, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income, prima facie reveals that Bhullar illicitly enriched himself during the provisional check period of August 1 to October 17. The CBI found that, as per the income tax return filed by Bhullar for the assessment year 2024-25, his total declared annual income from all known sources is to the tune of Rs 45.95 lakh.

However, the value of assets recovered and properties linked to his family are estimated to run into several crores, says the FIR.

