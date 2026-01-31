CBI arrests Defence Land Unit’s employee for taking Rs 50,000 bribe​

Ranchi, Jan 31 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Hawaldar working in the Defence Land Unit, Ranchi, and a private person while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for allowing construction on a plot “belonging to the Army”, an official said on Saturday.​

The CBI registered the case on Friday against accused Hawaldar Mukesh Kumar Rai, based on a complaint alleging that he demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant to allow him to resume/finish construction work on land allegedly belonging to the Army.​

He had also accepted Rs 50,000 from the complainant on January 13. Later, the accused demanded Rs 1.50 lakh as an instalment from the complainant for the said work. On January 30, the accused Hawaladar agreed to accept an undue advantage of Rs 50,000 as an instalment.​

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused Hawaldar, along with his accomplice, Dinesh Kumar Rai, a private person, red-handed while demanding and accepting a negotiated bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant.​

Searches were later conducted at the accused's residential premises.​

In a separate case, a Special CBI Court, Ahmedabad, sentenced three private persons to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 each for fraudulently availing a rebate of Rs 1.18 crore on Excise Duty for exports using forged documents.​

Those punished included Samir Fateh Mohammad Immamudin (absconding), Tejas Arvindbhai Desai, and Amit Murarilal Gupta, said the CBI in a statement.​

The CBI filed a chargesheet in the case on November 30, 2009, the statement said.​

The case was registered on February 20, 2009, on the allegations that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy and fraudulently claimed a rebate by submitting forged documents as real export documents pertaining to Shree Sai Impex and fraudulently obtained a total rebate of Rs 1,18,39,833 on 51 rebate claim applications, thereby causing corresponding wrongful loss to Central Excise, Surat, said the statement.​

