CAT again stays transfer of Kerala IAS officer B Ashok, setback to Vijayan govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 16 ( IANS) In a setback to the Vijayan government, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday stayed yet another order transferring senior IAS officer Dr B. Ashok from the post of Principal Secretary, Kerala Agriculture Department.

With the fresh interim relief, Dr Ashok will continue in his present post until the tribunal issues a final decision.

The latest controversy follows a series of transfers involving the officer. Earlier, on September 9, the Ernakulam Bench of CAT comprising Justice Sunil Kumar and Administrative Member V. Rema Mathew had stayed the government’s decision to appoint Dr Ashok as Chairman of KTDFC, allowing him to remain in the agriculture portfolio until September 16.

However, before the tribunal could resume hearing the matter, the government on Monday issued another order shifting him as Principal Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, replacing him with senior IAS officer Tinku Biswal.

This move has now been stayed on Tuesday. Dr Ashok approached the tribunal on Tuesday, challenging the fresh order, arguing that the government had acted in violation of the earlier stay.

The tribunal observed that the government’s action attempted to bypass its directions and warned that such conduct could invite stern consequences.

The officer’s transfer comes against the backdrop of the Kerala Development Project leak controversy, which Dr Ashok was tasked to probe on the instructions of the Chief Minister.

His report, especially on the World Bank email leak, had placed the Chief Minister’s Office on the defensive.

Soon after, he was abruptly shifted out of the agriculture department.

This is not the first time Dr Ashok has resisted such moves.

Earlier deputation postings, including his appointment as Commissioner of the Local Self-Government Reforms Commission, were quashed by the CAT following his legal challenge.

The repeated transfer orders have drawn sharp reactions within the IAS fraternity, where many officers have expressed discontent.

Dr Ashok, who also serves as President of the IAS Association, has been seen as facing targeted administrative action.

The tribunal is expected to hear his petition against the latest transfer in the coming days. Until then, Dr. Ashok will continue as Principal Secretary, Agriculture Department.

--IANS

sg/dpb