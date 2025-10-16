‘Caste census participation voluntary’, says Shivakumar after Narayan Murthy’s refusal

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (IANS) Reacting to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, Sudha Murthy, declining to participate in the ongoing caste census, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday that one can't be forced to provide information, and the participation in the survey is voluntary.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Shivakumar, while answering a question, stated, "We can't force anyone. To provide their information in the survey is left to their discretion. I can only say that one can't be forced in this matter."

Meanwhile, at Cauvery residence, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah patiently responded for more than 45 minutes to the enumerators who had come for the economic, social, and educational survey.

Releasing a statement on the caste census after his enumeration, CM Siddaramaiah stated that through the Backward Classes Commission, the government is conducting the social and educational survey.

“I fulfilled my duty successfully by providing information to the officials who visited my home for this purpose. Intending to eliminate inequality and poverty and build an equitable society, our government has undertaken this survey," he stated.

"Everyone must participate in this survey without fail and provide their information honestly. Only then will we obtain accurate data about the real condition of society, which will help identify the economically, socially, and educationally backward sections and frame welfare programs for their progress," he appealed.

Siddaramaiah said that this is not a survey limited to any one caste, but a scientific effort to shed light on the lives of every individual in the state, adding that by giving your information in this survey, your personal details will certainly not be misused.

“Do not worry, share your information with the officials confidently,” he claimed.

The Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, said that in the caste survey, all information about people is being collected.

“If money is lost from people’s bank accounts, the government itself will be responsible. No one should provide personal information,” he said.

He said that Siddaramaiah is pressuring officials to get the work done, adding that the government should have known that the survey cannot be done in 15 days.

“Because of this, school children's studies are being spoiled,” he said.

Narayana Murthy and his wife, Sudha Murthy, have declined to participate in the caste census. Both submitted a self-attested letter to the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, the autonomous government body carrying out the survey.

The deadline for Karnataka's caste census has been extended, with the survey in Bengaluru set to conclude by October 24, after the initial October 7 deadline was missed due to incomplete data collection.

--IANS

mka/dan